Retaining wall of presidential suite collapses in Yadadri

By | Published: 12:34 am

Yadadri-Bhongir: The retaining wall of the presidential suite constructed on the road leading to a hillock in Yadadri collapsed on Monday, possibly due to water stagnation following overnight rains.

Sources said the waterlogging led to soil erosion resulting in the collapse of the power portion of the 30 ft retaining wall. The incident took place at 5.30 am on Monday. The contractor, however, denied that it was because of water stagnation, and claimed that a truck loaded with material rammed into the wall.

The presidential suite was under construction on a separate hillock Chinna Gutta located on the south side of the Yadadri hill shrine. It is meant to provide accommodation for VVIPS including the President and Chief Ministers of States.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had inspected the works of the presidential suite during his visit to Yadadri on February 4. The government took up construction of the presidential suite at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

