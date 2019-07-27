Retaining walls near high-rises may become mandatory in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) plans to make it mandatory for those coming up with constructions, particularly high-rises, adjacent to drains also build retaining walls.

This is being proposed to ensure free flow of water in the drains and avoid water stagnation on the roads. With many high-rise structures, including residential apartments, commercial establishments coming up in the west zone, the GHMC is finding it difficult to construct stormwater drains and sewerage lines.

To address these issues, GHMC is now mulling to make villa owners, high-rise structure owners with projects adjacent to drains, construct retaining walls also.

During a meeting here on Saturday, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore instructed officials to impose these conditions while approving building plans.

In the past, for structures constructed near lakes and kuntas, building owners used to submit No Objection Certificates from the 2012 Lake Protection Committee.

Now, building owners will have to get NOCs from the committee following the 2018 guidelines as the Full Tank Levels for many lakes have been newly marked.

Further, the GHMC Commissioner directed officials to complete the nala widening and drain construction works being taken up with a cost of Rs 70 crore in Serilingampally zone, at the earliest.

In addition to the Rs 70 crore worth works, the municipal corporation is also planning construction of new stormwater drains network with Rs 10 crore in the zone.

Though the works began two years ago, there were being taken up at snail’s pace. Holding the West Zone Executive Engineer Mohan Reddy responsible for the sluggish pace of works, the GHMC Commissioner issued orders suspending the official.

Construction of box drains should be expedited in different areas and land acquisition notifications should be issued to clear the structures or lands, which were obstructing the works, he said.

