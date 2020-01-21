Retd AR head constable reported missing from Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: A retired head constable of the Armed Reserve police here went missing from his house in Sharada Nagar in Ramanthapur in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The missing person, identified as G Parvathaiah (62), was reportedly suffering from a neurological disorder for the last five years. He was staying with his wife and children. According to the police, Parvathaiah is suspected to have left the house on his own while his family members were asleep. He was found missing from the house by the family members when they woke up in the morning. Though they scoured the area, they could not find him, following which his son Umesh Kumar lodged a complaint with the Uppal police.

Special teams have been formed to trace him at the earliest, police said.