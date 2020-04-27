Retired Army Major booked in Hyderabad for ‘fake news’

By | Published: 9:39 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Cybercrime police on Monday booked a retired Major of the Indian Army on charges of posting fake news on Twitter, allegedly with malicious intent to spread enmity between two groups.

The retired officer, Major Neelam Singh, had allegedly posted from his Twitter handle a forged news article of a newspaper titled ‘Cyberabad Police bans sale of oranges in the city’ and attached a morphed photo with senior police officers of Cyberabad.

The Cybercrime police said that as the post was likely to promote enmity between different religions and prejudicial to the maintenance of communal harmony, a criminal case was registered against Singh and was being investigated.

“It is further requested that, citizens should not believe such type of fake posts, unless it is confirmed by the authorities concerned,” officials said.

