Retired cop found dead on tracks in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 59-year-old retired head constable, who went missing for the past 10 days, was found dead on the railway tracks under the Kacheguda Government Railway Police station limits, on Sunday. According to police, the deceased, Ghouse Mohinuddin, a resident of Shastripuram near Mailardevpally, was mentally challenged. He left home a fortnight ago and a missing case was booked at Mailardevpally police station on January 12.

On Sunday morning, police received information that an unidentified body was found lying on the tracks and a team was deployed to inspect the spot. A senior official said the documents recovered from the deceased trouser helped in identifying him. “Based on the details, the family members were contacted, and after they had confirmed the deceased as Mohinuddin, the body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy,” he said.

During the inquiry, police came to know that a missing complaint was booked. “The body was found in a decomposed state which meant that he died a couple of days before,” the official said.