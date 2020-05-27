Retired IAS officer Umapathi Rao passes away

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Kamareddy: Retired IAS officer and first executive officer of TTD Kamineni Umapathi Rao (92) died on Wednesday in Hyderabad following illness. His last rites will be held at Domakonda in Kamareddy district on Thursday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, expressing his grief over the demise of Umapathi, recalled his services in social welfare and education sectors in united Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Umapathi Rao had served as district Collector of several districts, besides being the first TTD Executive Officer and Electricity Board chairman in undivided Andhra Pradesh. He is from the Kamineni family who ruled over Domakonda province for nearly 400 years.

He leaves behind wife Pushpa Leela and son Kamineni Anil. Anil’s daughter Upasana is married to actor Ramcharan, son of actor Chiranjeevi. Upasana tweeted that her grandfather was a great person and a poet in Urdu.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .