Retired teacher donates Rs 50,000 to Telangana CMRF

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Siddipet: A retired teacher, Bura Mallesham has donated his one month pension, Rs 50,000, towards Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) to help Telangana government to combat the COVID-19.

Mallesham his wife Vijaya met Finance Minister, T Harish Rao at his residence and handed over the cheque on Wednesday. Appreciating the couple for their gesture, Rao has called upon the people to make liberal donations to support the government in the time of emergency.

Saying that the government’s revenue has decreased largely due to lockdown, Rao has said the donations being made by the philanthropists could be very useful under the prevailing circumstances.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .