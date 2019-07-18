Retirement age for medical faculty enhanced to 65 years

By | Published: 2:28 pm 3:13 pm

Hyderabad: The State Legislative Assembly on Thursday carried out an amendment to Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of age of super-annuation) Act enhancing the retirement age from 58 to 65 years for faculty members working in government medical colleges and government dental colleges including semi-autonomous and autonomous medical colleges.

However, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao assured to fill around 1,379 vacant posts including 801 assistant professor posts at the earliest.

“Increasing the retirement age for the professors, associate professors or assistant professors, will not have any impact on recruitments as there is a huge demand for the medical faculty members. We will fill the vacant posts on a priority basis,” he assured.

Introducing the ordinance in the State Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister said the government was compelled to increase the retirement age due to severe shortage of faculty members in various medical colleges.

He said students were being forced to opt for medical colleges outside the State seeking quality education as the existing medical colleges in the State do not have ample faculty members leading to closure of these medical colleges.