Return of the comedy of errors

Published: 6:37 pm

The hugely successful telly show Amrutham which wowed the audience with its comedy situations and impeccable acting by its actors, is now all set to stage a comeback this Ugadi. Produced by Gangaraju Gunnam, Lightbox Media, the sequel, ‘Amrutham Dvithiyam’ will premier exclusively on ZEE5.

Amrutham was a popular Telugu TV sitcom in 2001 a huge hit, starring Sivaji Raja, Naresh, Harshvardhan and Gundu Hanumantha Rao. It built its narrative on two friends, Amrutham and Anji, who come up with creative ideas to improve their restaurant business and make money. However, their every effort goes in vain and leading to hilarious circumstances.

Sarvam, their loyal but loco Man Friday and Appaji, their rapacious landlord, contributed famously to their comedy of errors and also became extremely popular characters.Six years after it began telecasting as a weekly sitcom, Amrutham ended its run on television.

Now after 13 years, the show is back as Amrutham Dvithiyam. Amrutham Dvithiyam sees the return of Harshavardhan, Sivannarayana, Vasu Inturi, Ragini in their old roles. LB Sriram joins the cast as Anji and Satyakrishna plays Amrutham’s wife. Kasi Viswanath, Raghava round out the cast of the show which will premiere on March 25.

