Returning of seized vehicles begins in Warangal

Warangal Urban: The police have started returning of the vehicles seized for violating lockdown on Saturday. Police Commissioner V Ravinder, who visited the Hanamkonda police station, handed over keys to a vehicle owner. A total of 13,040 two-wheelers, about 554 autorickshaws, 281 cars, and 42 tractors were seized by the police for violating the government orders promulgated by the State and Central governments during the lockdown.

A total of 24,492 e-petty cases and 575 cases (FIR) were also booked by the police. It is said that the police had booked cases under Section 188 of IPC.

The Police Commissioner said that the owners have to produce copy of Aadhar, vehicle registration documents, and undertaking stating that they would produce the vehicle in court whenever the court orders to do so to get the vehicles. According to the police sources, nearly 3,000 vehicles have been returned to the owners on Saturday.

