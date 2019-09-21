Reunion makes MLR college alumni nostalgic

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: Marri Laxman Reddy (MLR) Group of Engineering Colleges, Dundigal organised an alumni meet in London, United Kingdom on September 19, according to a press release. Speaking on the occasion, Secretary of the College, Marri Rajashekar Reddy recalled the college journey from 2005 to the present day.

The Secretary addressed the alumni and encouraged them to render services by sharing their valuable inputs in the aspects of education, career planning, higher studies etc. The alumni recollected their experiences of stay in the campus and the memorable moments they shared with the faculty.

The alumni members felt that the reunion in UK is a great time and provides an opporunity to express their heartfelt gratitude towards the management and the college. The alumni also expressed their profound faith for the college.

The meet concluded by a networking lunch which added extra spirit and fun to the meet. The college students who are settled in UK shared their career experiences and they promised to guide students of MLR Group of Institutions for higher studies, new trends in technology and career planning.

