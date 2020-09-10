Rev KI Philip Ramban of Orthodox Church passes away

He was an ordained senior priest of the Indian Orthodox Church, endowed with the title of Ramban and had devoted his whole life for the upliftment of the poor.

Hyderabad: Rev K I Philip Ramban, director of several institutions of the Orthodox Church including the St Gregorios Balagram at Yacharam, Itarsi, Orissa, Uttarkashi and Kayamkulam among others, passed away early on September 7 at Puthuppady in Kozhikode, Kerala. He was 86.

He was an ordained senior priest of the Indian Orthodox Church, endowed with the title of Ramban and had devoted his whole life for the upliftment of the poor.

Philip Ramban is known for organising volunteers and getting actively involved in relief operations during the devastating cyclones in the 1970s and 1980s in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

In 1985, he set up the Balagram at Yacharam.

Philip Ramban also reached out to AIDS patients in Kunikal, Bengaluru. He set up a hospital for AIDS patients, a Balagram for their children suffering from AIDS and also a Balagram for the children of affected parents who were not affected by the same condition.

Philip Ramban was the recipient of several awards from the governments of Andhra Pradesh, Orissa and ministers from several states have felicitated and recognised his works.

The Indian Orthodox Church gave him the title of “Malankara Missionary Jyothis” for the pioneering work he did in transforming the lives of so many. He will be laid to on Thursday at St Paul’s Ashram in Puthupady, Kozhikode.

