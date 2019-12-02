Revamped toy train launched in Nehru Zoo Park

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: The toy train at Nehru Zoological Park, which was revamped by the BHEL under its corporate social responsibility, was inaugurated by the Executive Director, G Uday Kumar, on Sunday.

Uday Kumar along with other officials from BHEL took a round of the zoo in the toy train and expressed satisfaction over it’s maintenance. He said the Nehru Zoological Park being pride of Telangana, they were happy to extend an helping hand in the maintenance of toy train.

Later the team of officials from BHEL went around the zoo and saw the maintenance of the animal health, animal enclosures, visitors’ amenities and thanked the curator for making efforts in the upkeep of the zoo. N Kshitija, zoo curator, thanked the BHEL for constant support in the maintenance and repair of toy train.

On this occasion, Perla Sai Shivank, from Nuzvid, Andhra Pradesh adopted a crocodile in the zoo park for a period of one year by paying Rs 20,000 and handed over the undertaking letter to the curator, a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.