Revanth adopts unique modus operandi to grab land

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy and his brother A Kondal Reddy had adopted a unique approach to grab land in Gopanapally village in Serilingampally mandal of Rangareddy district.

Revenue records revealed that 10.21 acres of land under survey number 127 was actually registered in the name of one Vadde Hanuma and his legal heir Vadde Mallaiah till 1977. However, from 1978, the land continued in the name of Mallaiah in the Pahani but without the surname. From 1993-94, the same property was in the name of Dabba Mallaiah, but no reason was shown why the name in the Pahani was changed.

Surprisingly in 2001-02, the name of Mallaiah was altogether deleted from the revenue records. In 2005, then Deputy Collector/Tahsildar transferred the title of 2.21 acres of land in the name of E Laxmaiah, the legal heir of one E Mallaiah further stating that the property was being enjoyed by Laxmaiah. Later, the extent of the land was rectified to only 31.1 cents. The investigation revealed that the Tahasildar in question violated the law in accruing the land to Laxmaiah and later rectifying the same.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy entered into a sale deed to purchase the 31.5 cents of land from Laxmaiah. The Tahasildar allegedly acted in connivance with Revanth in handing over the land to him, even though Laxmaiah was not having any rights of a Pattadar. The name of Revanth Reddy as the rightful owner of the land was entered into the records in 2005 by the Tahsildar.

E Laxmaiah then sold another 1.29 acres of land to Kondal Reddy without presenting any documentary proof, and the land was duly mutated in the name of Kondal Reddy. Similarly, one D Mallaiah sold 2.20 acres of land to one Kalavathi without having proper documents. The property was mutated in the name of Kalavathi which was later transferred in the name of Kondal Reddy.

Records also showed that way back in 1989, one A Venkat Reddy had purchased 1.10 acres from Dabba Mallaiah, even as there is no mention of Dabba Mallaiah in the revenue records. Venkat Rao then transferred an extent of 13 cents in the name of Kondal Reddy. Thus the revenue officials concluded that the title of the said survey number was not clear.

The modus operandi

One of the proceedings of the Deputy Collector and Tahsildar, Serilingampally mandal, in 2015 shows that an extent of 1.29 acres and 0.13 acres was mutated in the name of Kondal Reddy under survey number 127, which was in the names of Ali Salam Bin Mahfooz, Habib Abdul Raheem and E Laxmaiah after Kondal Reddy filed an application for grant of mutation pleading to incorporate his name against survey number 127/P.

The then Tahsildar in his order said notices were issued and a time of 45 days was given to the patta holders. “As per the physical status, the lands are vacant. Hence, the acquisition of right of the applicant (Kondal Reddy) by way of registered sale deeds is liable to be accepted,” the proceedings said. The said officer ordered changes to be made in the Pahani in the name of Kondal Reddy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .