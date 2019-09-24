Revanth finds himself sidelined again

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Hyderabad: The nomination of N Padmavathi Reddy, wife of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Lok Sabha member N Uttam Kumar Reddy, appears to further marginalise some of the newer entrants into the party, particularly the party MP from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency A Revanth Reddy.

It is no secret that there is no love lost between Uttam Kumar Reddy and the party’s two other powerful leaders from erstwhile Nalgonda district, the Komatireddy brothers Venkat Reddy and Rajgopal Reddy. The apparent dislike that Uttam faces from Revanth Reddy is also no secret in the party circles. It was Revanth who recently complained to All India Congress Committee general secretary RC Khuntia that Uttam had made a unilateral announcement about his wife being the candidate for Huzurnagar bypoll.

However, that the old guard in Telangana Congress have closed ranks to shut out Revanth Reddy has now become amply clear with Padmavathi’s nomination for the Huzurnagar bypoll. Revanth’s complaint to Khuntia about the ‘unilateral’ declaration by Uttam and also seeking disciplinary action against the TPCC chief for this ‘infraction’ have come to naught with the party’s national president Sonia Gandhi announcing Padmavathi’s candidature.

Interestingly, though they have serious differences with Uttam, the Komatireddy brothers have already thrown their lot behind Padmavathi saying that they, along with other party leaders in Huzurnagar, will ensure her victory with a margin no less than 30,000 votes.

From the time of his entry into Congress from the Telugu Desam Party last year, Revanth had on multiple occasions found himself being ignored by party leaders, despite his fiery speeches during last year’s Assembly and this year’s Lok Sabha elections during the party’s campaign that on more than once occasion, appear to have found appreciation from the then Congress party president Rahul Gandhi. For instance, following a recent meeting with the Governor by a party delegation, Revanth had said that he was not informed about the meeting.

After the Congress party lost 12 of its 19 MLAs to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the party’s dismal performance in last year’s Assembly elections where it won from just 21 seats in all, a lot of noise emerged from within Telangana Congress that Uttam’s days as TPCC president may be numbered. But this has not happened with Khuntia, in-charge of the party affairs for Telangana, reportedly staying behind Uttam despite occasional sniping by senior party leaders against Uttam Kumar Reddy.

