Revanth Reddy lacks credibility: TRS

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders on Friday ridiculed Congress leader A Revanth Reddy for levelling allegations against the State government on power purchase agreements and power generation but failing to present any evidence in this regard.

They said Revanth Reddy lacked credibility and none would believe him until he presented evidence to prove his allegations. Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, Suman expressed readiness for a debate on issues pertaining to the uninterrupted power supply, power purchases and power generation in Telangana. “But we will not have a debate with a person like Revanth Reddy who lacks credibility. He proved us right by repeating his allegations rather than presenting evidence on his false propaganda against the State government or Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” he said. He said people have witnessed his credibility and commitment during separate statehood movement, while the Congress leader was nowhere to be seen.

MLA Guvvala Balaraju and MLC T Bhanuprasad maintained that the Telangana government entered into only two power purchase agreements since the State formation and challenged the Congress leaders to prove if there were any other agreements. They wondered how awarding a project to a public sector company, BHEL, meant corruption. They asked Revanth Reddy to prove his allegations with regard to corruption in power purchase agreements made with the Chhattisgarh government and Congress party leader T Subbarami Reddy’s power plant. They alleged that Revanth was resorting to false propaganda against the government through social media.

“The BHEL is constructing the power plant in Telangana at a lesser cost than the project taken up in Jharkhand. Neither the Andhra Pradesh government wrote any letter to the Telangana government offering power at lesser price nor did the latter purchase it for higher cost from others,” the legislators explained.

They also pointed out that power purchase agreements are made in advance without waiting for crisis rather than being made in the last minute. They demanded that Congress party should prove its credibility by initiating action against leaders like Revanth Reddy.