Revanth Reddy moves Telangana High Court seeking more security

By | Published: 11:25 pm

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP, Revanth Reddy, moved the High Court seeking additional security for him on Friday. In a petition filed before the Court, the MP claimed that there was a threat to his life and requested the Court to double the 2 plus 2 security currently provided to him. The petition will be heard by the High Court on Monday.

