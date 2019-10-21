Revanth Reddy taken into custody; RTC strike continues

By | Published: 1:57 pm

Hyderabad: Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy was taken into preventive custody by the police at Pragathi Bhavan here on Monday afternoon.

The Malkajgiri MP along with his supporters had come there to stage a protest supporting RTC strike and criticising the government’s stand on the ongoing strike.

Meanwhile, the 17th day of the strike by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees JAC saw scores of workers taking up protests across the city.

Many protestors were taken into preventive custody by city police at Pragathi Bhavan.

Due to this, heavy traffic jam was reported from Begumpet to Punjagutta.

Meanwhile, in spite of the on-going strike, authorities continue to operate bus services for the convenience of passengers.

