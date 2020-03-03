Revanth Reddy taken into preventive custody

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: The Narsingi police took Malkajgiri Congress MP A Revanth Reddy and five of his supporters under preventive custody for unlawful assembly here on Monday. The MP along with his supporters had allegedly gathered at the plots near to IT Minister K T Rama Rao’s farmhouse and were trying to verify the details of the land owners.

“They had no prior permission. As their act had the potential to turn into a law and order issue, they were taken into preventive custody. They were however let off later,” said a senior police official from Cyberabad.

The Narsingi police booked a case for unlawful assembly to cause disturbance and are investigating. Meanwhile, officials also booked a case against unidentified persons for flying a drone in the surroundings, which is banned across the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Sources said five persons were detained in this regard.

