Revanth Reddy urges quashing of remand order

Justice G Sri Devi of the Telangana High Court on Friday inconclusively heard the case filed by Congress leader and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy.

He urged the court to quash the remand order against him and also quash the crime case registered before Narsingi Police Station. It may be recalled that Revanth Reddy was arrested by police for illegally using a drone to photograph a farm house allegedly owned by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody. He was charged for offences under Section 184, 187, 188, 287, 109, 120(b) of the IPC and Section 11(a) read with 5(a) of Aircraft Act.

Senior counsel Salman Khurshid appearing on behalf of the petitioner argued that the petitioner was not served the mandatory notice under 41-A CrPC. He also argued that Section 188 of the IPC was unnecessary as the petitioner was not involved in any disobedience to a public servant order. He further pleaded release of the petitioner on bail as parliamentary budget session was in progress. The judge adjourned the case to Tuesday for final disposal.

Writ petitions on food safety

A two-judge bench of Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy dealt with a batch of writ petitions filed by Bhavani General Store and others which challenged the January 2020 notification issued by Commissioner of Food Safety. It imposed prohibition on sale of certain tobacco and pan masala under Section 30 of the Food Safety and Standard Act 2006. They challenged the same as arbitrary. They also sought directions to the Commissioner for not interfering with trading and business that fell within the said notification. The bench directed the Registry to tag all the connected matters and list the same before court in first week of April.

Contempt case adjourned

A same bench dealt with a contempt case filed by State Bank of India against Nizamabad Collector, Nandipet mandal Tahsildar and other officials. The bank filed this contempt alleging wilful violation of court orders passed in July 2017. The said order directed the authorities to withhold the order issued by them under SARFAESI Act and hand over physical possession of security assets to the bank. On the request of authorities to submit their counter, the bench adjourned the case by two weeks.

Cheque bounce case quashed

Justice G Sri Devi of the Telangana High Court allowed a petition filed by Dr Srinivas R, government doctor working in city Community Health Centre. The judge quashed a cheque bounce case in which petitioner was implicated. The value of cheques was Rs 9 lakh. The petitioner pointed out that the complaint against him says the said cheques were issued on a date on which cheque book was not even printed by the bank. He further informed the court that the complainant, Kashyap Kumar took hold of misplaced cheques and filed a false complaint against the petitioner. After hearing the petitioner at length, the judge pronounced the order in favour of petitioner.

