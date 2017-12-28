Revanth, Rithika shine in athletics meet

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:31 am 12:33 am

Hyderabad: A Revanth of Meridian School came first (12.2 sec) in the 100 metres event at the Sub-Junior Athletics meet for boys and girls Under-10, 12, 14, held at the GMC Balayogi Athletics Stadium, Gachibowli on Wednesday.

J Praneeth of St Andrew’s School and E Nithin of Shanthinikethan came second and third respectively.

In the girls’ 100 metres event, R Rithika Reddy of St Andrew’s finished the race in 14.1 seconds to take the first place with K Nitya Reddy and B Madhulatha taking the final two spots.

Results: Boys: U-10: 60M: 1. Harnoor Singh (HPS) 9.3sec, 2. T Venkata Shreyash, 3. Bhadrinath; 200M: 1. Harnoor Singh (HPS) 34.56sec, 2. MD Ismail Khan, 3. Vihaan Madap; Long Jump: 1. T Venkata Shreyash (Nasr) 3.06mts, 2. K Amogh, 3. Murtaza; U-12: 80M: 1. Anirudh Bose (St.Andrews) 10.6sec, 2. S Sahith Somasundar, 3. B Eshaan; 300M: 1. Anirudh Bose (St.Andrew) 48.10sec, 2. B Mahesh, 3. Ayaan Alladin; Long Jump: 1. N Ganesh (Pragathi VM Hyathnagar) 3.65mts, 2. B Shreyas Raju, 3. S Ganesh; U-14: 100M: 1. A Revanth (Merdian School) 12.2sec, 2. J Praneeth, 3. E Nithin; 200M: 1.T Rahul (St.Andrew Bowenpally) 24.48sec, 2. A Revanth, 3. E Nithin; 400M: 1. T Rahul (St.Andrews) 57.6sec, 2.M Aravind, 3. M Suhas Chowdary; Long Jump: 1. B Srihemavanth Krishna (TREIS) 5.26sec, 2. J Praneeth, 3. B Prany.

Girls: U-10: 60M: 1. Vibha Rao Gone (Chirec) 9.6sec, 2. Deya Jain, 3. B Yogitha Raj; 200M: 1. Vaibha Rao Gone (Chirec) 33.40sec, 2. Deya Jain, 3. K Maheshwari; Long Jump: 1. B Yogetha Raj (HPS) 3.07mts, 2. Insiya Dhariwala, 3. Muneera R; U-12: 80M: 1. A Kruthi (St.Joseph) 11.4sec, 2. Shreyasi Biswas, 3. M Sushumna; 300M: 1. A Kruthi (St.Joseph) 48.43sec, 2. Bhavana K, 3. Eshika Nahata; Long Jump: 1. Shreyasi Biswas (International School) 3.59mts, 2. Amulya Reddy, 3. P Praharshita; U-14: 100M: 1. R Rithika Reddy (St.Andrews) 14.1sec, 2. K Nitya Reddy, 3. B Madhulatha; 200M: 1. R Rithika Reddy (St.Andrews HS) 30.04sec, 2. Diya Gangwar, 3. Aditi Singh; Long Jump: 1. Priyanka Das (St.Andrews) 3.85mts, 2. Dhikshitha T, 3. G Alikya.