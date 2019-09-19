Revanth slams Telangana Congress chief Uttam

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: Differences in the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s top leaders once again came to the fore with TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy firing off a salvo against TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and demanding that the latter be issued a show cause notice for indiscipline.

The cause for the latest tiff in the State Congress party leadership was Uttam announcing that his wife and former MLA N Padmavathi Reddy will contest the byelection from Huzurnagar Assembly constituency. It may be recalled that Uttam represented Huzurnagar in the Assembly before successfully contesting the last Lok Sabha elections from Nalgonda constituency following which he resigned as MLA.

Padmavathi Reddy who represented Kodad constituency in the previous Assembly, lost the elections last year.

Revanth Reddy who met with AICC in-charge for Telangana affairs RC Khuntia, questioned the authority of Uttam in announcing his wife candidature from Huzurnagar for the byelection that is expected to be held sometime later. Revanth pointed out that the announcement was made without the consent of the Congress party high command and asked Khuntia to issue a show cause notice to Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Khuntia is learnt to have assured Revanth Reddy that he will take the matter to the notice of the AICC leadership.

During a chat with reporters, Revanth Reddy also said that party MPs too were part of the Congress Legislature Party but he was not informed of the CLP meeting with the Governor recently.

