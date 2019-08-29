Revanth under fire from electricity employees

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Employees of power utilities in the State on Thursday launched a lighting protest demanding action against Congress party MP A Revanth Reddy for the latters remarks against TS Genco and Transco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao.

Employees from various power sector unions staged a demonstration and shouted slogans against Revanth Reddy at Vidyut Soudha, the Transco and Genco headquarters at Khairatabad in the city. They said Revanth Reddy, during a press conference on Thursday, had said “there would be nothing wrong if Prabhakar Rao was taken to the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial and shot.”

“This is simply not acceptable,” the electricity employees said, and demanded that action be taken against the Congress MP for his comments.

Revanth Reddy had earlier in the day, addressed the media at Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress party headquarters in the city on issues related to the power sector in the State. Thursday’s press conference by him was the second in two days at which he spoke on the power sector issues. He targeted the power purchase agreement Telagnana had entered into with Chattisgarh claiming that it was a deal only to benefit one big industrial house. While speaking on this issue, he held the Transco and Genco CMD “responsible for the huge losses incurred by Telangana in the deal” and made his controversial remark about Prabhakar Rao.

Meanwhile, officials and staff of power utilities are planning more protests against Revanth Reddy in different districts on Friday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter