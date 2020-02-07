Revenge drama will keep you enthralled

By | Published: 9:21 pm 9:20 pm

A well chiselled silhouette is out trashing the baddies in a jail in the course of what appears to be net practice at a wrestling ring. You know it is seconds before the hero is introduced as the wrecker in chief. Soon the characters are throwing warnings of the ‘long night of anger violence and angst’.

Two police officers: Agashe (Anil Kapoor) and Michael (Kunal Khemu), the chalk and cheese cop combo, are at it while dashing Advait (Aditya Roy Kapoor) croons the immensely hummable title number. Over to Goa by day and the pleasant looking Sara (Disha Patani). The narrative has a complete Mohit Suri (read Bhat factory) signature.

Even as Goa is preparing for Christmas and the Portuguese greet Happy Solstice, the drama of vengeance is enacted. On the vendetta spree is Advait. Interpolated to the brawny narrative is the idyllic romance where a chanced meeting with gal Sara in a substance use party gets things cracking.

While he has baggage and a victim of gamophobia, she is a spirited Zen in flesh and blood defying norms for the kick of it. Both are in search and use of substance and enjoying the now and here of life. Time to get to the details of the killing of a police officer. More romance songs, smooch, sex and scenic delight for the eye. Stop. Return to the dark: stalk kill and move on. Victim 2 gone. Here police officers are all done.

Agashe believes that redemption is by instant justice. Michael is the rule book cop. They differ in their approach to apprehend the killer. The victims are the close friends of Michael. The first suspect is the drug peddler Jessie (Ellie Auram) This much of story telling is more than enough and perhaps also just the dose to yearn for the total.

Mohit manages a constant undercurrent of melancholy in the midst of a happening Goa, substantial orgies, death and romance. He juxtapositions the present with the pleasant. There is an unpretentious physicality to the romance between Disha Patani and Aditya.

Most characters in the film are sincere and do everything to keep the narrative in style and have you even in the midst of curves with traffic warnings on the edge of your seats or at least curiously engaged in the happenings. Anil Kapoor is his usual self. A tad loud but I guess that is clearly intended and as a contrast to the character of the other police officer.

One only wished the character was a tad more serious. Kunal Khemu yet again reiterates that our cinema has done him in by rejection, he is cool balanced and in complete command of the character that he is called upon to play. He may well be in the contention for an award when the time comes for the roll call.

Disha looks a million dollars in her designer bikinis and pastel colours. Next, she will tone up her acting skills. Aditya Roy Kapoor is another actor who is far more talented than the box office suggests. Good that Mohit has placed his trust in the Aashiqui 2 actor. He is perfect. Well-toned torso apart he emotes with touching sincerity and ensures that the character is not just flesh but is also tears smiles and endearing. Music specially the title song and ‘chal ghar chal’ leave an impression.

Not to mention the Anamika Asha hit: Aaj ki raat. Malang may have its draw backs but is entertaining and gives you peep into the possibilities of some very restrained performances from the like of Kunal Khemu and Aditya Roy. Since this does not happen too often it is good enough reason to see the film and pat the talent that deserves more care promotion and attention.

