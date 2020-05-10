‘Revenge dressing’ may rise post pandemic

By | Published: 8:23 pm

In the first-of-its-kind attempt, Italy will organise a digital fashion week in Milan in July, signalling how the new normal in fashion will look like in the coming year. It’s perhaps the first good news in an industry that is one of the worst hit during this pandemic.

While fashion bloggers everywhere are making it a point to dress up for the social media, most of us are living in our pyjamas. It makes one think whether there will be a resurgence of comfy athleisure or doubling down on casual wear or will clothing choices remain conventional once the lockdown lifts.

Experts are of two opinions: maybe or maybe not. “I think ‘revenge dressing’ may rise again. As people have been inside for so long, they would want to feel good and dress up once they are out and about. It would be a revenge on the circumstances that forced them inside,” says Zubin Vakil, fashion designer.

With global supply chains at a standstill, it may be the best time to turn sights on sourcing everything indigenously. Helping artisans and mindful consumption rather than lavish spending may become the norm. Buying online and virtual fashion showcases will be the trend again.

“Indigenous fashion has been in motion for a while now. What we as consumers can do is help weavers survive this crisis. One must also become more conscious about where their garments are coming from and choose clothes made sustainably and ethically. The lockdown made me focus on maximising cost per wear of the pieces I own currently,” adds Ankita Katuri, fashion blogger who shows off her experiments on the Instagram handle @kitakaturi.

While the fashion industry has bounced back after a big shake-up through decades, this pandemic may see a downturn first with people suffering from financial setbacks and then witness a spike again. “I see a huge shift in consumer behaviour. I strongly believe we are going back to a sustained period of authenticity, handloom, and tradition. The desire and urgent need to support ‘Make in India’ is stronger than ever before, it would mean directly supporting regional weaves, and home-grown fashion labels,” states Fatima Bilgrami, professor, NIFT Hyderabad.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .