Revenue Act ushers in new era for farmers: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Nirmal: Endowments Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said the new Revenue Act was a model for the country. He flagged off a massive tractor rally taken out by farmers from Kanakapur village in Laxmanachanda mandal to Nirmal on Saturday.

Addressing the farmers, Indrakaran observed that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had become the saviour of farmers by abolishing the age-old system of Village Revenue Officers (VROs) and by bringing about change in the Revenue Department. Rao was committed to rescue the agrarian community from the greedy revenue officials, he remarked.

The Minister asserted that all sections of society were welcoming the Act as grievances of farmers were not being resolved even as they were forced to move from pillar to post. The farmers were taking out rallies across the State to express gratitude to the Chief Minister, he stated.

Indrakaran Reddy, who represents Nirmal Assembly constituency, maintained that the farmers would be relieved with the advent of the new Act as they would no longer need to roam around the offices of the Revenue Department for updating records and correcting errors. He added that a new era had begun in the lives of the farmers and administration of lands.

He stated that the government was giving paramount importance for the welfare of the ryots and was allocating a major chunk of funds in the annual budget. He cited schemes, Raithu Bandhu, Raithu Bheema, waiver of crop of loan, provision of uninterrupted supply of power to agriculture needs, and purchase of various grains from farmers.

Indrakaran lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for bringing in the anti-farmer policies and for causing inconvenience to the agrarian community. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced the Agriculture Bill for enabling corporate forces to make profits in the agriculture sector. He said that that was why MPs of TRS opposed it in the Parliament.

Earlier, hundreds of farmers voluntarily took out a tractor rally welcoming the new Revenue Act and thanking K Chandrasekhar Rao for introducing it, braving odds. They poured milk and flowers over the portrait of Rao to express their gratitude. A festival-like mood prevailed along the stretch.

