Revenue Act will usher in new era: Chinnaiah

Mancherial: Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah said that the new Revenue Act would usher in a new era for farmers. He along with MP B Venkatesh Netha flagged off a tractor rally, titled Asheerwada Yatra, taken out by farmers to thank Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Bellampalli on Sunday.

Hundreds of farmers belonging to seven mandals of Bellampalli Assembly constituency gathered in Bellampalli town. They took out a rally riding tractors from Sri Pochamma temple on the outskirts of the town to a statue of Lord Hanuman near Kannala village, covering a distance of 5 kilometers. They hailed Rao for bringing the Act.

Addressing the farmers, Chinnaiah opined that Chandrasekhar Rao had created a history by introducing the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Bill, 2020, which was adopted by the Legislative Assembly recently. He opined that the Act would be a boon to the agrarian community who were facing hardships to update revenue records.

The legislator recalled that farmers were forced to move from pillar to post in order to make corrections in the records of their assets due to greedy officials. They were struggling to protect their land and to get their grievances addressed. But, they would no longer need to face such hardships. They would be relieved with the advent of the Act, he added.

Venkatesh Netha opined that the new Revenue Act was a model to the country. The Chief Minister had come to the rescue of the farmers by abolishing the age-old system of Village Revenue Officers (VRO) and by reforming the revenue department. Rao had embarked on the mammoth mission to bring smiles to faces of the agrarian community, he remarked.

The Parliamentarian flayed the Bharatiya Janata Party for bringing in the anti-farmer policies and for causing inconvenience to the agrarian community. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced the Agriculture Bill for protecting interests of corporate forces and helping them to make profits in the agriculture sector. He added that MPs of TRS vehemently opposed it in the Parliament, considering its demerits.

