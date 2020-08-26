Revenue employees thank KCR for resolving issues

By | Published: 9:32 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association (TRESA) on Wednesday thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his quick response to the requests from the revenue employees and resolving their issues. They expressed their gratitude for sanctioning Rs 42 lakh to provide treatment to Tahsildar Krishnaiah’s daughter.

In a release, TRESA president V Ravinder Reddy and secretary K Gautham Kumar along with the State office bearers said the Chief Minister responded positively to their requests and issued order for taking up pending promotions of all eligible revenue employees through the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC). They thanked him for issuing orders for implementing long-pending transfers of 35 Tahsildars in the State and said spouse transfers of about 42 probationary deputy Tahsildars are also expected to be carried out soon.

