Revenue employees welcome new Bill

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: Revenue employees and officers welcomed the new Revenue Bills introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. They assured complete support to the State government for effective implementation of the new Bills and rendering transparent services to the people.

Telangana NGOs Association State president Mamilla Rajender termed the introduction of the new Revenue Bills in the Assembly as a historic moment. He said the Chief Minister was bringing in reforms which will end the woes of people especially farmers and also protect their livelihood. He also lauded the gesture of the Chief Minister to accommodate the Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) in government departments and safeguarding their livelihood, as they have been working with meagre salaries and without job safety.

Telangana Revenue Employees’ Services Association (TRESA) State president Vanga Ravinder Reddy and general secretary K Gautham Kumar welcomed the new Revenue Bills aimed to ensure land administration and registration services in a transparent and speedy manner to people in the State. They thanked the Chief Minister for responding positively to the requests of the Association and announcing pay scale posts for VRAs and VROs. They expressed confidence that the Chief Minister will also fill vacant posts in the Revenue department and take up departmental promotions at the earliest. They assured the State government of cooperation in the effective implementation of the new laws.

