Revenue-hit Telangana State Wakf Board seeks govt aid

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Wakf Board is now looking towards the State government to continue its social security programmes after its own revenue collection was hit by Covid-19 pandemic. The Wakf Board gets revenue through rents from its properties, tender auction of parking lots, activities at the religious shrines among others. This apart the State government also releases an annual budget for the TS Wakf Board for payment of salaries and to meet other administrative expenses and developmental works.

Since the lockdown, the revenue of the Board has come down by around 60 per cent with tenants expressing inability to pay the rents. The Wakf Board across the State has Wakf inspectors whose primary job is to safeguard the Wakf properties and maintain the record of the rents collected.

“Following the lockdown, the businesses were closed so the tenants are not paying any rent. Next the dargahs were also closed down and hence there were no donations at the shrines, part of which are given to the Board,” said an official of the Board. The biggest challenge for the Wakf Board is now to clear the pending honorarium to the Imams and Muezzins paid every month. The Board pays Rs 5,000 a month as honorarium to the Imams and Rs 3,000 to the Muezzins. Around 5,000 persons receive the amount every month.

In the last few months there has been a delay in release of the monthly honorarium as the Board is short of needed funds. However, Mohd Saleem, Chairman Telangana State Wakf Board, said the Board has started receiving rents since this month and they have also asked the government to release the budget for the Board. “Soon we will tide over the problem. It is only a matter of a few weeks. The pending honorarium will be released soon and remaining financial assistance to people in special cases will also be given,” he assured.

On Thursday, the Board on a representation paid honorarium to a few Imams and Mueizzin with available funds and assured to provide to the remaining in few weeks.

