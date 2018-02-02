Revenue Inspector commits suicide in Nalgonda

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Nalgonda: G Sunil (38), a revenue inspector, posted at Kethepally Mandal Revenue Office, committed suicide by hanging at 8 am on Friday at his residence in Sham Nagar of BTS in the town here.

Sunil used a saree to hang himself from the ceiling fan, while Jhansi, his wife, was washing dishes outside the room.

He sent his two children out on the pretext of some work and committed suicide.

According to sources, the couple had a fight in the morning and that may have prompted him to resort to the action.

Sunil was working in Kethepally mandal for the last four years and had earned a name as a soft-spoken and friendly officer. Along with his family, he was residing in Nalgonda and would go daily to Kethepally to attend his duties.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the government hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Gadari Premamma, Sunil’s mother, lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her son and daughter-in-law were having differences for the last few years. She alleged that Jhansi was responsible for her son’s suicide. Nalgonda Town-II police have registered a case and took up investigation.