Revenue official, Tehsildar get jail in contempt of court

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 11:03 pm

Hyderabad: Justice MS Ramchandra Rao of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday suspended Vijender Reddy, RDO, Gajwel Revenue Division, and B Prabhulu, Tehsildar, Kodapaka mandal of Siddipet district. The judge was dealing with a contempt case filed by Narayana Reddy and others. The petitioner complained of the inaction of the Revenue department in implementing an order passed by the court last July. The court directed the department to pay compensation to the petitioners for acquiring their land under the Mallanasagar project. However, the officials failed to do so. Finding the officials in direct contempt of court orders, Justice Rao sentenced them to imprisonment for two months with a fine of Rs 2,000 along with their suspension.

Nalsar told to admit student

A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice PV Sanjay Kumar and Justice Keshav Rao, directed Nalsar to admit Preetham Banooth into 1st year law. The bench was dealing with a writ petition where admission of four candidates was set aside by a single judge on the ground that the said candidates did not belong to the Scheduled Tribe as specified by the State government. Nalsar filed the present appeal. However, the court opined that one candidate who had challenged the selection of the other candidates but was not given a seat could be accommodated in the vacant seat. The bench accordingly directed that the university to accommodate Banooth.

Notice to Google

Justice A Rajasekhara Reddy ordered notice to Google India Pvt Ltd in a matter pertaining to handling of porn websites by the search engine. The petitioner said details, including photographs, were taken from the petitioner’s Facebook account and were placed on a porn website along with the surname of the petitioner. The petitioner’s name was removed from the website by Google in 2017. In 2019, the petitioner noticed details re-appearing on websites and filed a complaint with Google and the Cyber Police, which was not acted upon. The court voiced displeasure on the manner in which the matter was being dealt with. The judge directed the company to file a detailed report on how it was addressing issues concerning porn websites and adjourned the case to September 01 for further hearing.

