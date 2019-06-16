Revenue officials warned by Collector in Nirmal

By | Published: 12:08 am

Nirmal: In-charge District Collector A Bhaskar Rao cautioned revenue officials that any inconvenience to farmers while issuing pattadar passbooks will not be tolerated.

He was speaking at a meeting of tahsildars, deputy tahsildars and village revenue officers (VROs) over corrections in pattadar passbooks, missing survey numbers, transferring properties, among other issues, here on Sunday.

Rao said farmers were unable to get benefits of welfare schemes, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, due to minor errors in pattadar passbooks. In the district, 10 per cent of the documents were not issued due to this reason.

He said a six-day long workshop would be conducted by the revenue officials from Monday to Saturday.

The in-charge Collector told officials to hand over passbooks to farmers without harassing them. He told them that stern action would be taken against those found causing inconvenience to farmers while issuing documents.

He asked them to prepare village-wise action plan and correct the errors at the earliest. He instructed them to resolve all pending problems with regarding to the passbooks.

Bhainsa Revenue Divisional Officer Raju, e-District manager Nadeem Khan and many Deputy Tahsildars were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter