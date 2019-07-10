Revenue staff keep away from Tahsildars’ protest

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue Employees Association (TREA) on Wednesday clarified that revenue employees were not participating in the ‘work-to-rule’ protest called by Telangana Gazetted Tahsildars Association (TGTA).

TREA representatives stated that they had requested the State government to repatriate the tahsildars who were transferred during the elections for the State Legislature and the Lok Sabha to their original postings, and were waiting for the State government’s response in this regard.

TREA president Vanga Ravinder Reddy said the revenue employees had complete faith in Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to do justice to their colleagues and transfer them back to their original posts. He said that top officials in the revenue department also assured to take up their issue with the Chief Minister and expedite the transfers. “We are working within the government and have no differences in this regard. TGTA is a small organisation when compared to the government-recognised TREA which has more than 6,500 revenue employees as its members,” he said disassociating TREA with TGTA.

Ravinder Reddy urged the revenue employees not to get confused and follow the instructions from only TREA which met Special Chief Secretary for Revenue Rajeshwar Tiwari on Tuesday and submitted its resolutions seeking repatriation of the Tahsildars who were transferred from their postings during the elections.

The statement was issued in the wake of reports of TGTA calling for observing ‘work-to-rule’ protest wherein the Association members will work only for the mandatory hours and will not attend to any official work beyond their duty hours. This could hamper the government administration.

Keeping this in view and the forthcoming municipal elections, the State government late on Monday night issued orders withdrawing around 18 Tahsildars who were appointed as municipal commissioners in some newly constituted municipalities. They were replaced by the Mandal Parishad Development Officers concerned who were given additional charge of the municipalities.

Official sources rubbished reports of the State government transferring the Tahsildars as a punishment for observing ‘work-to-rule’ and stated that there was no need for any employee to work beyond stipulated office hours any time if they worked sincerely during their duty hours. Further, they pointed out that though repatriation of Tahsildars to their previous postings after the elections was a practice, it was not compulsory norm to be followed. However, they stated that appropriate decision will be taken by the State government.