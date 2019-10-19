Revenue staff support RTC JAC; bandh peaceful in Khammam

By | Published: 7:03 pm

Khammam: Hundreds of workers and leaders of TSRTC JAC and opposition parties were taken into preventive custody by police across erstwhile Khammam in view of State bandh called by the RTC JAC on Saturday.

The TSRTC buses were confined to depots at Khammam, Sathupalli, Madhira, Kothagudem, Manuguru and Bhadrachalam in the wake of the bandh. The bandh passed off peacefully and was total as educational and business establishments were closed during the day.

In Khammam auto rickshaw drivers also joined the bandh while those associated with TRSKV Auto Union stayed away from bandh. Tight police security was made at all bus stations and depots in the district.

Police took several leaders of RTC JAC, TDP, Congress, CPI, CPM, CPI (ML) New Democracy parties leaders into their preventive custody since early hours and taken them to local police stations. The protestors have staged rallies and dharnas at depots across the district.

Extending their support to RTC workers, the members of Government Employees, Pensioners, Contract and Outsourcing JAC have staged lunch-break protests all over the district. A massive dharna was staged at Khammam Collectorate and later a protest rally was taken out.

The Employees JAC chairman P Rajarao, vice chairman M Ravindra Prasad, leaders MA Hakim, T Sunil Reddy, Valloji Srinivas Rao, G Balakrishna and others demanded the State government to hold talks with the RTC JAC leaders.

They also wanted the government to address to abolish the Contributory Pension Scheme and revive old pension scheme, regularise the services of contract and outsourcing workers and to increase retirement age to 61 years.

Khammam CPM and CPI district secretaries N Nageswar Rao and B Hemantha Rao, Congress senior leader P Durgaprasad, Kothagudem CPI district secretary Sabir Pasha, AITUC leader Vanga Venkat, Congress leader Y Krishna were among the leaders taken into custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .