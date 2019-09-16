Reverse trend: South sirens foray into Hindi filmdom

By | Published: 9:21 pm

With regional movies gaining a pan-Indian image, appealing to varied sections of viewers, female actors of southern cinema have also been looking for greener pastures.After stealing millions of hearts with her scintillating performance through the character Savitri in Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh will soon be debuting in Bollywood.

The movie titled Maidaan is a biographical flick of an unsung football player from Hyderabad — Syed Abdul Rahim under whose leadership the Indian team won the Asian games in 1951 and 1962. Ajay Devgn is playing the title role of Abdul Rahim while Keerthy Suresh plays the role of his wife.

Another southern diva, Rashmika Mandanna, has been having a fabulous run in south Indian languages. And with the success of her Telugu films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, Rashmika is still a hot favourite in South cinema. Now, it is learnt that she gave a nod to act in the Hindi remake of Telugu original movie Jersey.

She will be pairing with actor Shahid Kapoor in the movie which will be directed by Telugu director Gautham Tinnanuri. The movie is being bankrolled by the movie’s original producer Dil Raju. Kerala girl Nitya Menen loves to experiment with various roles. In a short span of her filmy career, she acted in about 50-odd movies which helped her rise to a formidable place giving stiff competition to her contemporaries.

She recently forayed into Bollywood with Mission Mangal. Critics have nothing but praise for her performance as Varsha Pillai. Evaru fame Regina Cassandra, too, is being offered plenty of chances in the Hindi land. She made her Bollywood debut with the rom-com Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Following the success, producers are vying for her dates to rope her in for their next projects.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter