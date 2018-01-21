Review decision to cancel Bhogapuram airport tenders: CPM

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Visakhapatnam: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has decried the decision of Andhra Pradesh Cabinet to cancel the tenders for Bhogapuram International Airport and demanded withdrawal of the decision.

According to CPM secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao, there were two applicants — Airports Authority of India (AAI) and GMR and AAI was successful in its bid as it was willing to give a higher share in the revenue to the State Government. However, the Government cancelled the tender since GMR did not get it. “The Government is interested only in the kickbacks and commissions and not AAI which is ready to give a higher share. The State is ready to give away 2,703 acres of land acquired cheaply from the people and give them to private companies.

What the Government would get in return is only nominal. It is trying to cheat the people in the name of PPP. All PPPs have gone to private companies in the past 25 years,” he said.

Narasinga Rao also took exception to award the Bhavanapadu port construction to Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd. who was the lone bidder.

Adanis was a defaulter as it had not cleared Rs.96,031 crore loans from commercial banks and it has grown into a huge empire and trying to annext all ports in the country one by one, he alleged.