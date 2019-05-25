A review of May’s biggest game Rage 2

By | Published: 9:29 pm

The launch of Rage 2 was surprising because of the minimal publicity surrounding it. For a studio like Bethesda who has failed with Fallout 76, the secrecy surrounding Rage 2 was bewildering to say the least. The fact that Rage, the first tile in the franchise, was so long ago (in 2010) and so highly unremarkable, the decision to launch a sequel and then to not promote it was baffling.

Since launch, the industry has taken notice owing to the few large titles launched this month. Rage 2 has slowly but surely begun to climb up the sales numbers and make a mark for the franchise. The game is described as an open-world first person shooter (FPS) set in a post-apocalyptic world; the description heavily reminds of you games like Mad Max and the comparison fits. My first few hours of gameplay were very similar to Mad Max as the nature of missions, combat style and other elements resonated. Missions in the game, though, remind you of games like Doom as you go through paths strewn with rubble all around.

The game is a classic FPS where the protagonist needs to save the world and the open world allows for RPG elements that will help you power up for the final showdown. The game has a complex system of skills and abilities that take some time getting used to, but even the fine-tuning of abilities, weapons and ‘nanotrites’ fail to make it seem more than a classic FPS.

In terms of design, the game is extremely colourful as the whole screen acquires a characteristic pink tint. The use of neon lights in-game and flaming effects at times offer ethereal visuals but the gameplay experience just fails to match the visual.

There are vehicles in-game to traverse the open world but the first one almost seems like a replica of the rover from Mass Effect Andromeda. Originality doesn’t seem to be a strong suit in Rage 2.

Lastly, the entire experience seems like a mish-mash from other games, player abilities from games like Crysis and Titanfall, the open world/wasteland from Mad Max and the overall feel from Borderlands in its wackiness. The final experience is lacking on several fronts but for a characteristic pink theme. Cannot recommend, there is much better in the genre.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.