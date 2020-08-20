Review verdict in contempt case: Advocates to SC

By | Published: 7:02 pm

Hyderabad: Senior advocates practising in the High Courts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh expressed anguish and concern with the recent decision of the Supreme Court holding a senior member of the bar guilty of contempt.

The facts stated in the judgement did not warrant such a conclusion, the senior advocates said. “Judiciary does not comprise judges alone. A strong bar is the edifice of a strong judiciary. Judges may have taken an oath to render justice without ‘fear or favour’, but it is impossible for a judge to discharge that constitutional obligation if the bar is meek and spineless,” they said.

A resolution from P Venugopal, DV Sitaram Murthy, D Prakash Reddy, CV Mohan Reddy, L Ravi Chander, S Niranjan Reddy, KG Krishna Murthy, MV Suresh Kumar, Satyam Reddy, K Sesharajyam, DS Reddy, Nageshwar Rao, T Niranjan Reddy, Badana Bhaskar Rao, YV Raviprasad, MS Prasad, G Vidya Sagar, S Ravi and Satyaprasad was also forwarded to the Chief Justice of India.

According to the senior advocates, the power of contempt is not to be wielded lightly against the bar. It is destructive of the very fabric of the judiciary. Judges and advocates are like the warp and weft. “You don’t have a fabric sans either. It is not too late for the court to abort the process of self-destruction,” they said.

The senior advocates requested the Supreme Court in its entirety to review and recall the judgement and restore the majesty and glory of law.

