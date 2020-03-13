Revin to set up design facility in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Swedish multi-utility aircraft company Revin Aviation, which is in the process of developing a seaplane, is planning to set up its design facility in Hyderabad in the second half of this year, spread over 5,000 sq ft.

Sharing the company’s plans, Niranjan Madari, CEO, Revin Aviation told Telangana Today, “We are expecting to set up the design facility with a team of 50 engineers to start with. We may roughly invest $1 million (over Rs 7.4 crore) towards this facility. We are looking at catering to overseas markets and if India itself presents a huge market, we may even look at setting up a production facility in Hyderabad. But to start with the entire production will happen in Sweden, and the team will work on all the needed certifications there.”

Nils Pihlblad, founding director, Revin Aviation, said, “We will be investing 15 million euros from design to pre-production stage to bring our seaplane. We will be setting up a facility in Sweden with an investment of 5 million euros. Once we get the certifications for our seaplane, we could bring the production to India. Globally, markets such as Maldives, Indonesia, Malaysia, Fiji, Australia, North America, South America, Alaska and Canada will drive demand for the seaplane segment.”

The applications of the seaplane are wide such as surveillance, protecting coastal regions, surveying for oil and exploration and tourism. Global agencies such as the UN and UNICEF could also use them for several social causes.

