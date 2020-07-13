Revised academic calendar for tech courses

By | Published: 12:28 am 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: After a brief lull in the academic activity due to the coronavirus pandemic, classes for existing students of the technical courses will begin from next month. The All India Council for Technical Courses (AICTE) has recently revised its academic calendar for the technical courses. The classes for students of existing technical courses except for Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)/Postgraduate Certificate in Management (PGCM) will commence from August 17.

The AICTE has asked all the universities and boards to complete the affiliations of the private technical colleges by August 15. According to the revised academic calendar, the first round of admission counselling should conclude by October 5 while the second round of counselling is to be over by October 15. The educational institutions can admit students against vacancies till October 20.

The classes for newly admitted students including for lateral entry to second-year courses students will begin from October 15. For the PGDM/PGCM courses, classes for the existing students will begin from July 15. The last date for cancellation of PGDM/PGCM seats with full refund is August 10 and admissions should end by August 17. The academic session for the newly admitted students in PGDM/PGCM will commence from August 10.

The AICTE said the classes may be started in online/offline (in-person) or blended mode i.e. both online and in-person instructions by following prescribed protocols related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The academic calendar may further change subject to conditions existing due to the prevailing situation and guidelines issued by the Ministries of Health, Home and Human Resource Development, it said.

The institutions which have already started classes as per earlier AICTE calendar were asked to either postpone classes or conduct special classes for students who would be required to appear in the final-year exams of their graduation/diploma courses.

All the technical educational institutions approved by the AICTE have been instructed to follow the University Grants Commission revised guidelines on the conduct of examinations in the view of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the guidelines, the universities and colleges should conduct the terminal semester (s)/final year (s) examinations by end of September. These exams can be held either offline i.e. pen and paper mode or online or in blended (online and offline) mode.

“We are waiting for instructions from the State government for issuing conducting exams for the final year students. The exam schedule will be released upon a nod from the government,” a senior official of JNTU-H said.

