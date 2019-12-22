Revised flights timings for Vizag

By | Published: 4:21 pm

Visakhapatnam: The timings of IndiGo airlines which will operate its new flights from Visakhapatnam beginning on Monday are revised.

According to Andhra Pradesh Air Travel Association spokesperson O. Naresh Kumar, flight number 6E7281 will arrive in Visakhapatnam from Chennai at 5.50 a.m. and flight number 6E7282 from Visakhapatnam will leave for Hyderabad at 6.10 a.m.

Similarly, flight number 6E7283 from Hyderabad will arrive in Visakhapatnam at 9.55 a.m. and flight number 6E7284 will leave for Chennai from here at 10.55 a.m.

With the introduction of these new flights, in the route Chennai – Visakhapatnam – Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam – Chennai on all days from Monday, the number of flights from the city would go up to 78, he said and thanked Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana for his proactive support in getting clearances for the flights and also pursuing the same with IndiGo airlines.

