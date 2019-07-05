Revised fuel prices effective in Hyderabad from Saturday

By | Published: 9:37 pm 9:41 pm

Hyderabad: With the excise duty hike on petrol and diesel announced in the Union Budget on Friday, new fuel prices will come into effect in the city from Saturday 6 am.

Revised prices (effective 6 am on Saturday):

Fuel — Old Price (per litre) — New Price (per litre)

Petrol — Rs.74.88 — Rs.77.48

Diesel — Rs.70.06 — Rs.72.62

