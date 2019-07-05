Revised fuel prices effective in Hyderabad from Saturday

By Author  |  Published: 5th Jul 2019  9:37 pmUpdated: 5th Jul 2019  9:41 pm

Hyderabad: With the excise duty hike on petrol and diesel announced in the Union Budget on Friday, new fuel prices will come into effect in the city from Saturday 6 am.

Revised prices (effective 6 am on Saturday):

Fuel      — Old Price (per litre)  — New Price (per litre)
Petrol   — Rs.74.88                     — Rs.77.48
Diesel   — Rs.70.06                    — Rs.72.62

