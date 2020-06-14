Revised protocol helps public understand Covid better

By | Published: 12:20 am 12:21 am

Hyderabad: The Clinical Management Protocol (CMP) on Covid-19 disease that was revised and released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, has provided much needed vital information, which would be beneficial to the general public in understanding the disease better and taking precautions accordingly.

Some of the points included in the CMP that are related to disease epidemiology, risk management, symptoms and clinical severity for Covid-19 positive patients not only provide technical information to clinicians but also a lot of useful insights for general public.

New symptoms

Till now, the typical flu-like symptoms including cough, cold, fever and breathing difficulty were the most common symptoms for Covid-19. However, the Health Ministry has added new symptoms like loss of smell and taste as possible symptoms of SARs-CoV-2 infection.

The most common Covid-19 symptoms in India at present are fever, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, expectoration, myalgia (muscle pain), rhinorrhoea where nasal cavity is filled with significant mucus fluid, sore throat, diarrhoea, loss of smell (anosmia) or loss of taste (ageusia) preceding the onset of respiratory symptoms has also been reported.

The revised clinical management plan of Covid-19 patients reiterates that the major risk factor for severe disease is age more than 60 years. Apart from that, persons (irrespective of their age) with pre-existing diseases including diabetes, hypertension, chronic heart, lung disease, vascular disease, chronic kidney ailments and cancer are susceptible.

Home management

Patients with no breathlessness or hypoxia along with mild cough, fever, sore throat, nasal congestion, malaise (general uneasiness), headache can be allowed to stay at home. The management plan of Health Ministry has made it clear that moderate and severe Covid-19 patients, who will have severe and mild forms of pneumonia, should be provided treatment at dedicate Covid health care centre and dedicated hospitals.

