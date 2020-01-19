Reviving art and culture in Telangana

By | Dravika Trehan | Published: 7:19 pm

Shashikala Reddy and Dr Srinagi B Rao’s combined love for temples, and divine traditions of India led to the conceptualisation of ‘Gudi Sambaraalu’ to revive the art and culture in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in lesser-known old temples.

The sixth edition of temple festival, ‘Gudi Sambaraalu’, was held from January 17 to 19 across various temples in Hyderabad. Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Sounderarajan inaugurated the event with the lightning of lamp at Sri Seeta Ramachandra Swamy Temple, Ammapally in Shamshabad.

The first-day concept ‘Abha’ was based on retelling of the Ramayana Sita. The audience was taken through the epic Ramayana in a traditional format of Margam.

“The performance was captivating and enthralling. Professional performers mesmerised the audience and we were spellbound,” said city photographer Randhir Reddy.

On the second day, ‘Sita Parityagam’ — a concept by renowned Kutiyattam practitioner Kapila Venu, regaled dance lovers.

The final day of the three-day event had a ballet titled ‘Hara’ which showcases the true spirit of Shivaratri wherein dancers got a chance to express different forms of bhava, viraha and vatsalyam.

