Reviving Telangana’s culture of bhajans

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Telangana was witnessing a revival of the rural Bhakthi movement through Bhajan Sankirtana, Chilkur Balaji Temple head priest CS Rangarajan said.

Participating in the seven-day Akhanda Bhajana organised by Bhakthi Bhajana Sankirtana Prachara Parishad, Rangarajan said worshipping God through bhajans was deep-rooted in the culture of the countryside.

In villages, people gather at one place and recite the names of God, he said, adding that Bhakthi Bhajana Sankirtana Prachara Parishad was conceptualised, founded and started by Shiva Kumar and Sudha Rani. The idea was to take rural bhajans of Telangana poets to the masses and revive them.

There were over 350 poets in the State who sang lakhs of Bhajans, many of which are not heard today. Efforts are on to revive such bhajans, thanks to the support of KV Ramanachary, Advisor to the Telangana government, Rangarajan said.

The organisation is organising one such event at Kalyana Venkateshwara Swamy Temple, Hanumaddasapally village of Kadthal mandal in Ranga Reddy from January 6 to 13, according to a release.

