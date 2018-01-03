Revoke Contributory Pension Scheme: TJAC chief

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) chairman Prof M Kodandaram on Tuesday met Chief Secretary SP Singh and sought his intervention in revoking Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) for State employees and also ensure equal opportunity for all to appear for the proposed Teachers Recruitment Test (TRT) to be held shortly.

Kodandaram urged the Chief Secretary not to restrict the eligibility of candidates for only those who secured 45-50 per cent marks in Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) and instead, allow all TET qualified candidates to appear for TRT. He appealed to bring back employees of Telangana origin who are working in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to mediapersons on the newly launched uninterrupted power supply scheme, Kodandaram said the State government should ensure transparency in purchase and utilisation of power.

He felt that unless corrective measures were taken to conserve electricity, the power generation units in the State would be shut down and force the State to purchase power at exorbitant rates.

He felt that there was no major change in power scenario in the State and feared that uninterrupted power supply to farmers might lead to depletion of underground water levels.