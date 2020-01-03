‘Revoke land allotments to Jindal, demands EAS Sarma

By | Published: 6:08 pm

Visakhapatnam: Former Energy Secretary EAS Sarma has called for revoking the government orders allotting land to Jindal Aluminium Co. in Sringavarpukota Mandal of Vizianagaram District, in the wake of cancellation of bauxite mining leases and the company having failed to utilise the land for the intended purpose In a letter to the State Government here on Friday, he noted that Jindal Aluminium company had arrived at “financial closure” which involved taking Rs 3,000 crores of loan assistance from the banks.

“ICICI was the lead bank. This implies that the lands in question were hypothecated to the banks for which the company had not apparently obtained government’s clearance. This needs to be ascertained from the office of the Inspector General of Stamps & Registration. If this is established, the State should take steps for cancellation of the mortgage deeds and also ask the banks to investigate mis-utilisation of the liens taken from them,” he stated.

Almost all the original land owners continued to be in possession of the land for which the ownership had been wrongly shown in the name of Jindal in the village records. “Were the lands in question notified under the Land Acquisition Act? Were statutory awards passed? Was the compensation determined under the Act paid fully to the farmers? Was a panchanama conducted, if at all the possession of the lands handed over to Jindal?,” he wondered.

Dr. Sarma observed that apparently, these statutory processes were not complied with but the company had somehow got the lands registered on its name in the village records. If this were to be the case, a full-scale investigation is called for and the concerned officers subject to both departmental and criminal proceedings.

Jindal company continued to retain the land in question, though it failed to put it to the use for which it was intended. Even if the State government had dragged its feet in revoking the bauxite supply assurance to Jindal, the company made no attempt to secure bauxite from alternate sources as was the case with ANRAK company in Narsipatnam Division in Visakhapatnam district and Vedanta company in Odisha. Jindal could not, therefore, rely on that plea to justify retention of the land.

He also demanded that all those responsible for inserting the name of Jindal in the village records should be identified and proceeded against. Also, if the State Registration Dept had granted concessions by way of exempting the land transactions from registration and stamp charges, and if the concerned officials had illegally allowed the lands to be mortgaged to the banks, all the concerned officers should be identified and proceeded against, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter