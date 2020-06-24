Revoke order on Bonalu festival: Utsav Samithi

By | Published: 7:54 pm

Hyderabad: Bhagyanagar Bonalu Utsav Samithi here on Wednesday found fault with the decision by the State government to prevent devotees from celebrating Bonalu festival at temples in twin cities.

In a statement here, Samithi president Bhagvanth Rao said the decision would not be a binding on the public. He said the Bonalu festival was celebrated every year to curtail local epidemics as evident from the material used for offering the ‘Bonam’ in a decorated earthen pot containing cooked rice with jaggery and curd apart from the process involve in it.

Rao demanded the State government to withdraw the decision to restrain the public from visiting the Goddess temples during the Bonalu festivities.

