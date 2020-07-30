Revolt Intellicorp begins bike deliveries

By | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: Revolt Intellicorp has commenced deliveries of the first batch of its Revolt Motorcycles in Hyderabad. The bikes will be handed over to customers as per the booking sequence from the Revolt Hubs in Jubilee Hills.

Post the lockdown, the plant is now operating at government-sanctioned capacity with bikes rolling out of the production line. Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Intellicorp Private Limited, said, “Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular nationwide. The RV400 is an important step in catering to emerging customer needs and we are confident that the new RV400 owners are going to enjoy their riding experience.”

The company’s first offering – Revolt RV400 is AI-enabled motorcycle has an ARAI certified range of 156 km and a top speed of 85 km per hour. It will be available at INR 3,999 per month and the RV300 at INR 2,999 per month, according to a press release.

